‘The Bash’: 11 years of elite high school hoops to kick off at Ridgeview High School

By Zachary Ruske
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on for some of the best high school basketball talent in the country to return right here in the Midlands. 

Several teams and nationally ranked players will compete from Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Elite High School Hoops Tournament: “The Bash.”

Ten programs across the state, including four from around Columbia, will compete in the tournament.  Some call the event the “Super Bowl” of high school basketball.

Brain Rosefield, Director of The Bash and Athletic Director at Ridge View High School, joined Sunrise to talk about how the event impacts the community.

