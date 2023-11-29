SkyView
3 suspects will be charged in connection with missing transgender woman’s death, RCSD says

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three suspects will be charged in connection with Shandon Floyd’s death, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Who they are and what they will be charged with haven’t been released yet, but RCSD confirmed they are local to Columbia.

Floyd — a 20-year-old transgender woman from Florence — was found dead in a car near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road on Nov. 15 almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to an incident report, Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

RCSD said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play. It’s not yet known what changed in the investigation that led to the suspects being charged.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office (RCCO) is also investigating and scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but those results haven’t been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

