Trial underway for former Midlands pastor charged with sexually abusing children

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial for a former Midlands pastor charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child started Monday.

William Oswald was arrested in 2019, but the trial was delayed due to COVID-19.

According to investigators, two victims alleged the sexual abuse took place between 1996 and 2001 at Dunn’s Chapel Church, where Oswald was a pastor.

An incident report said the victims described the assaults in graphic detail, each stating they were assaulted more than a one hundred times during the time period.

The victims claimed the alleged abuse began when they were around the age of eight and continued until their early teens.

