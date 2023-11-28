Trial underway for former Midlands pastor charged with sexually abusing children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial for a former Midlands pastor charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child started Monday.

William Oswald was arrested in 2019, but the trial was delayed due to COVID-19.

According to investigators, two victims alleged the sexual abuse took place between 1996 and 2001 at Dunn’s Chapel Church, where Oswald was a pastor.

An incident report said the victims described the assaults in graphic detail, each stating they were assaulted more than a one hundred times during the time period.

The victims claimed the alleged abuse began when they were around the age of eight and continued until their early teens.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.