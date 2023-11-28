‘A Tree for the Fallen’ commemorates S.C. fallen service members, Gold Star families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The office of Gov. Henry McMaster partnered with the South Carolina National Guard Survivors Outreach Services to commemorate the the state’s fallen service members and their families.

“A Tree for the Fallen” was installed at the governor’s office at the State House to recognize Gold Star families and their loved ones.

The tree will remain up throughout the holiday season.

The partnership for the tree has been an annual tradition since 2019.

