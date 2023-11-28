Soda City Live: Sumter Community Education Forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A USC professor wants to teach educate families about the importance of education with an upcoming community forum in the Sumter area.

And has partnered with his church to share to important information about education, provide resources for families and to answer any questions parents may have about furthering their children’s education.

The Church of the Holy Comforter

213 N. Main St.

Saturday, November 18th

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch provided)

The event will feature speakers and resources.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.