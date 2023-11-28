SkyView
Soda City Live: Sumter Community Education Forum

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A USC professor wants to teach educate families about the importance of education with an upcoming community forum in the Sumter area.

And has partnered with his church to share to important information about education, provide resources for families and to answer any questions parents may have about furthering their children’s education.

The Church of the Holy Comforter

213 N. Main St.

Saturday, November 18th

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch provided)

The event will feature speakers and resources.

