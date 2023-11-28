Soda City Live: Rosewood Tree Lighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is an annual tradition in the Rosewood community.

Their Christmas Tree lighting and you can be a part of that tradition this year by joining them this weekend at Rosewood Community Church.

(See flyer for more)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.