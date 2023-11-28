Soda City Live: Hopkins Small Biz Network Holiday Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lower Richland Community is gearing up to host the BIGGEST holiday shopping and networking event of the year JUST in time for Christmas.

It’s their Small Business Network Holiday Market hosted by the Entrepreneur Ministry of St. John Baptist Church and the Holistic Wellness Center in Hopkins.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.