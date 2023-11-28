Soda City Live: 100 Black Men of Greater Columbia, Inc Hosts Annual Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Columbia Chapter of 100 black men of America is gearing up to host one of their annual fundraising events “an evening of Elegance Gala” which has sold out with over 500 people expected in attendance.

The event serves as one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year and helps them continue to provide the services and resources in the community.

for more about 100 Black Men of Greater Columbia, SC click here.

