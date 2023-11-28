Naloxone vending machines installed at Kershaw County Detention Center

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Inmates recently released from the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) now have access to naloxone — a medication used to quickly reverse opioid overdoses — through freestanding vending machines, according to the ALPHA Behavioral Health Center in Camden.

ALPHA Behavioral Health Center said in a press release it’s “an effort to combat a dramatic increase in opioid overdose events.”

“While we would certainly prefer that people wouldn’t abuse or misuse substances in the first place, this simply isn’t a realistic expectation” Executive Director of ALPHA Behavioral Health in Camden Mara Jones said. “Part of the recovery journey is for the professional treatment community to meet our clients where they are. By having naloxone easily available, we know that we are putting a proven lifesaving tool into the hands that need it most. A life saved from overdose is another step closer to recovery.”

The press release stated substance users who go long periods between use, like those incarcerated, are up to ten times more likely to overdose from opioids after they get out.

The vending machine and the installation was paid for through funding by the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund (SCORF), ALPHA Behavioral Health Center added.

Kershaw County Opioid Coalition Director Kevin Rhodes said the public can visit any ALPHA Behavioral Health location for naloxone, fentanyl test kits, and other resources free of charge and “without questions or judgement.”

ALPHA Behavioral Health said the organization is also making naloxone available at a number of locations across the county. They also urged community members are to look for pop-up kiosks at pharmacies, partner agencies and public events.

