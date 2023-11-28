SkyView
A Midlands tradition: WIS tower lights officially lit up for 2023 holiday season

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a special holiday tradition in the Midlands that dates back at least 50 years.

The tower lights are officially lit up at WIS studios, located on the corner of Gervais and Bull Streets.

For many families in the Midlands, the tower lighting is a sign of the holiday season.

According to WIS Chief Engineer Bryan Reeves, nine strands of LED lights run about 400-feet to the top of the tower.

They were installed by professional tower climbers, who will take them down in February.

