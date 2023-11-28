SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental
Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this...
Sumter County authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after hunters discover body wrapped in a tarp, coroner says
Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
City of Columbia announces road closure due to repairs
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
Thomas Hand talks about the effect captivity has had on his daughter. (Source: CNN)
Father describes emotional reunion with 9-year-old daughter, who Hamas held hostage