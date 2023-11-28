Frank Reich fired after 305 days as Carolina Panthers head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich on January 26th; 305 days later, his tenure as head coach is over.

The Panthers move on from their third head coach in three years with Reich’s firing. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor takes over as interim head coach.

To put that number into perspective, the Ravens have had three head coaches since the team moved to Baltimore in 1996. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had three head coaches in 54 years.

Reich’s hire brought hope to an organization that’s been struggling for years. He’s an offensive mind; coupled with taking quarterback Bryce Young first overall in 2023, things were supposed to change.

Instead, the Panthers’ offense ranks 30th out of the 32 teams. Young has almost as many interceptions as he does touchdowns - eight and nine respectively. The team has the worst record in the league at 1-10. They’ve scored more than 20 points just three times.

According to ESPN Stats & Research, Reich’s 11 games mark the second shortest stint as an NFL head coach since 1970. He’s also the first head coach to be fired in back-to-back seasons since the AFL-NFL merger.

The Panthers also fired assistant head coach Duce Staley and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown takes over play calling duties. Brown will be advised by Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell.

