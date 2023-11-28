SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning clouds turn into afternoon sunshine

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After another cloudy morning, sunshine is set to return by this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

  • Clearing skies once again today.
  • Much colder tomorrow and Thursday morning!
  • Rain returns for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
Weather Day Planner
Weather Day Planner(CLEAR)

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Just like yesterday, we’re starting out with thick cloud cover across the Midlands. By the afternoon, high pressure begins to take control, which will cause the cloud cover to clear out. We’ll finish the day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Weather Futurecast
Weather Futurecast(CLEAR)

High pressure stays in control through Thursday morning. This will keep our sky clear and our winds light, which is the perfect recipe for temperatures to cool off quickly. Both Wednesday and Thursday morning will feature frosty lows in the mid and upper-20s!

Weather Morning Temp Trend
Weather Morning Temp Trend(CLEAR)

Once we get to Friday and the weekend, our weather pattern will turn unsettled again. A round of showers will return to the Midlands by Friday afternoon. These showers will stick with us all weekend, giving us some much-needed rain and some relief for our drought situation.

Weather Rain Chances
Weather Rain Chances(CLEAR)
Weather Rainfall Totals
Weather Rainfall Totals(CLEAR)
Weather Drought Monitor
Weather Drought Monitor(CLEAR)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, followed by clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Very cold, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-50s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Rounds of rain continue, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper-60s.

10-Day Forecast
10-Day Forecast(CLEAR)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this...
Sumter County authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after hunters discover body wrapped in a tarp, coroner says
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

Latest News

We’ll start each morning off with cold temps this work week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold mornings ahead, then a wet weekend
We’ll start each morning off with cold temps this work week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold mornings ahead, then a wet weekend
cae
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold mornings ahead, then a wet weekend
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain ending tonight then dry and cool to close out the month of November