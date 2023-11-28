FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning clouds turn into afternoon sunshine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After another cloudy morning, sunshine is set to return by this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Clearing skies once again today.

Much colder tomorrow and Thursday morning!

Rain returns for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Weather Day Planner (CLEAR)

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Just like yesterday, we’re starting out with thick cloud cover across the Midlands. By the afternoon, high pressure begins to take control, which will cause the cloud cover to clear out. We’ll finish the day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Weather Futurecast (CLEAR)

High pressure stays in control through Thursday morning. This will keep our sky clear and our winds light, which is the perfect recipe for temperatures to cool off quickly. Both Wednesday and Thursday morning will feature frosty lows in the mid and upper-20s!

Weather Morning Temp Trend (CLEAR)

Once we get to Friday and the weekend, our weather pattern will turn unsettled again. A round of showers will return to the Midlands by Friday afternoon. These showers will stick with us all weekend, giving us some much-needed rain and some relief for our drought situation.

Weather Rain Chances (CLEAR)

Weather Rainfall Totals (CLEAR)

Weather Drought Monitor (CLEAR)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, followed by clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Very cold, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low and mid-50s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Rounds of rain continue, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper-60s.

10-Day Forecast (CLEAR)

