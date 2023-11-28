Elloree police chief charged with malicious injury to personal property

ELLOREE, S.C. (WIS) - Elloree police chief Shawn Murphree was charged by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with malicious injury to personal property.

According to an arrest warrant, the 54-year-old was caught on surveillance camera on Halloween intentionally scratching the paint of a car with an “unknown object.”

The arrest warrant also stated Murphee and the victim knew each other.

Investigators said the cost to repair the damage was $1,216.15.

Officials said Murphree was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center but posted bond. He was released on Monday on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond with the understanding that he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or leave the state without permission.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.