SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Elloree police chief charged with malicious injury to personal property

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLOREE, S.C. (WIS) - Elloree police chief Shawn Murphree was charged by agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with malicious injury to personal property.

According to an arrest warrant, the 54-year-old was caught on surveillance camera on Halloween intentionally scratching the paint of a car with an “unknown object.”

The arrest warrant also stated Murphee and the victim knew each other.

Investigators said the cost to repair the damage was $1,216.15.

Officials said Murphree was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center but posted bond. He was released on Monday on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond with the understanding that he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or leave the state without permission.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified
Christopher Thomas
Florence man charged in $80,000 chicken heist in Sumter County
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental
Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this...
Sumter County authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after hunters discover body wrapped in a tarp, coroner says

Latest News

Michael Knox (left) and Charles Clippard (right) face numerous charges related to a series of...
Columbia men charged with federal hate crimes following alleged robberies targeting Hispanics
Crisis intervention K9 opens up mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers
Crisis intervention K9 opens up mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers
Crisis intervention K9 opens up mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers
Crisis intervention K9 opens up mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers
Image depicting traffic cones
City of Columbia announces road closure due to repairs