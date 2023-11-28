Crisis intervention K9 opens up mental health dialogue for law enforcement officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When the days get long and the stress piles up in any workplace, it can get overwhelming.

Everyone needs that once sense of relief to get us through any struggle.

Over at Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Allison Farrell’s very special partner is there to offer that to everyone in the station.

“This is CJ. He works with me daily to help take care of our deputies and our civilian staff. He’s going to be a great addition to this department,” Director of Wellness & Resiliency, Allison Farrell said.

Typically, when you see an officer or deputy accompanied by a K9, you’d think of the ones there to get the job done and sniff out any trouble.

CJ’s job is just a little bit different than the other RCSD K9′s.

“He is trained in certain cues and certain tasks that might help people in crisis or having a difficult day. This is a hard job to do here at the sheriff’s department, our deputies work really hard so a lot of times they benefit from the support of an animal,” Farrell says.

CJ is what’s known as a Crisis Intervention dog.

So rather than being out in the field helping deputies sniff out a suspect, he’s holding down the fort back home, offering the mental and emotional support these deputies may need after a difficult day on the job.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is the first to acknowledge that his deputies need this type of emotional support.

“They all struggle. They see some of the most terrible things you can imagine. So, CJ is just that calming thing that comes in to take that stress you have and make it go away,” Lott says.

Having CJ on the team opens a chance for comfort and peace, but his presence is much more than just being a cute dog to pet once in a while.

“Having these dogs present has shown to be able to reduce blood pressure, lower heart rate, and foster feelings of inclusion and connectedness. So, he’s got a good job, and he does a good job of doing it,” his handler Allison tells us.

CJ and Allison are always on the lookout for anyone around the station who might need a pick-me-up or even the occasional hug.

The duo’s main priority in the Department of Wellness and Resiliency is to ensure that these deputies have access to programs and support for their mental health.

So having CJ on the team opens up a conversation that many law enforcement officers refuse to have.

“It’s okay not to be okay and it’s okay to ask for help. That’s why we’ve got CJ. Everyone struggles, so how do you struggle? Do you struggle well, or do you let that struggle overwhelm you? And we want people to struggle well,” says Sheriff Lott.

Sheriff Lott is working to open dialogue about the importance of prioritizing your mental health, just as much as your physical health.

He wants his deputies to know that asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

“Mental health is something we don’t talk about; we want to hide it. To me, that’s something we really do need to talk about. The more we talk about it, the more we can address it and the less they’ll be of it,” Lott stresses.

So, when it comes down to it, Allison and CJ work to remind their staff that it’s okay to ask for a little help if you’re struggling, even if that help comes from a four-legged friend.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.