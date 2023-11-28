Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced on state financial crime charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced Tuesday for over 100 state financial crime charges.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Murdaugh appeared in court during a pre-motion hearing months after a Colleton County jury convicted him of the murders of his son Paul and wife Maggie. He is appealing that conviction, and seeking a new trial based on allegations that the clerk of court tampered with the jury.

During the hearing, Murdaugh pled guilty to a series of state financial crimes against him.

The deal was struck between Murdaugh’s attorneys and state prosecutors at the Beaufort County courthouse, after a nearly three-hour-long delay in a pretrial hearing to discuss a change of venue motion by the defense. The agreement would see Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years in state prison.

In the event the murder conditions are overturned, prosecutors sought this deal to ensure he remains in state prison “for a very long time.”

The plea agreement covers charges stemming from a decades-long scheme to steal money from clients and his law firm, which span multiple counties and jurisdictions. Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life terms for the fatal shootings of his wife and son in 2021.

