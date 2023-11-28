City of Columbia announces road closure due to repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced Tuesday that the 5700 block of Pinestraw Road from Satchel Ford Road to Holiday Circle is closed for repairs.

City officials said these roads will remain closed until Columbia Water workers finish making repairs.

In the meantime, city officials are asking drivers to follow the detour signs.

