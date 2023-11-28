SkyView
City of Columbia announces road closure due to repairs

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced Tuesday that the 5700 block of Pinestraw Road from Satchel Ford Road to Holiday Circle is closed for repairs.

City officials said these roads will remain closed until Columbia Water workers finish making repairs.

In the meantime, city officials are asking drivers to follow the detour signs.

