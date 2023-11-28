SkyView
Columbia men charged with federal hate crimes following alleged robberies targeting Hispanics

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia men have been charged with federal hate crimes following a string of alleged bias-motivated armed robberies targeting the Hispanic community.

On Monday, a federal grand jury in Columbia returned the indictments for the suspects Charles Antonio Clippard, 26, and 28-year-old Michael Joseph Knox who have each been charged with three hate crime counts, one count of conspiracy, one count of carjacking and three firearms offenses.

According to court documents, beginning in Jan. 2021 and continuing through Feb. 2021, both men, conspired to target people identified as Mexican or Hispanic, in public places including gas stations and grocery stores.  After identifying these targets, the suspects are accused of robbing their victims at gunpoint.

The indictment alleges that the defendants committed three armed robberies as part of the conspiracy, including one carjacking, because of the victim’s race and national origin and because the victims were using places of public accommodation.

If convicted, Clippard and Knox face a minimum penalty of 21 years in prison for the firearms offenses, a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each hate crime count and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the carjacking count.

The FBI Columbia Field Office is investigating the case, alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Lexington Police Department and Columbia Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Garner for the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

