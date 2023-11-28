4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four Midlands high school football programs are set to compete for a state championship this weekend. The South Carolina High School League hosts the 2023 State Football Championships Thursday through Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.

Class 2A: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Gray Collegiate, Thursday 7 p.m.

Upper State champion Gray Collegiate returns to the 2A state title game for the second time in school history to face fellow charter school Oceanside Collegiate. The War Eagles defeated reigning state champion Abbeville to advance to the finals.

Gray, Oceanside and other charter and private schools competing in the SCHSL will reclassify prior to the next school year per the league’s new multiplier rule. The War Eagles won their first state championship in 2021 in Class 2A.

Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, Saturday 7 p.m.

The Camden Bulldogs are back in the state championship after a road victory at Brookland-Cayce to capture the 3A Lower State title. The Bulldogs have 17 championship game appearances in program history, most recently in 2020 and 2021. Camden finished as the runner-up both years to Daniel, this year’s opponent.

Camden’s last state championship win was in 2001.

Class 5A: White Knoll vs. Dutch Fork, Friday 8 p.m.

Region 4-5A foes White Knoll and Dutch Fork are set to square off for the 5A state championship. The Timberwolves are making the program’s first-ever state championship appearance, while the game marks the Silver Foxes’ seventh straight and 10th in the last 11 seasons.

Former Dutch Fork assistant - now White Knoll head coach - Nick Pelham and Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves beat the Silver Foxes 17-14 on Oct. 6, marking Dutch Fork’s last loss before a seven-game win streak.

