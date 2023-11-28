SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Cayce Police Department reported a teenager was injured following a Saturday afternoon...
Cayce Police: 17-year-old hurt in Saturday afternoon shooting
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap

Latest News

The South Carolina High School League hosts the 2023 State Football Championships Thursday...
4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for a state championship
Four Midlands high school football programs are set to compete for a state championship this...
4 Midlands high school football programs set to compete for a state championship
The press release stated substance users who go long periods between use, like those...
Naloxone vending machines installed at Kershaw County Detention Center
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified a man who died following a car crash Sunday on...
Kershaw County coroner identifies man dead following car crash