Widespread power outage reported in Newberry County

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: All power was restored as of 12:16 p.m., according to Newberry Electric Cooperative.

Officials from Newberry Electric Cooperative confirmed a widespread power outage in the county.

The outage was reported on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said 4 of 15 substations are down as of 11:50 a.m. Monday.

According to Debra Shaw from Newberry Electric Cooperative, around 4000 people in the county are without power.

Newberry Electric Cooperative crews are currently working to restore the power, officials stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

