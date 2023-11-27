Widespread power outage reported in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: All power was restored as of 12:16 p.m., according to Newberry Electric Cooperative.

Officials from Newberry Electric Cooperative confirmed a widespread power outage in the county.

The outage was reported on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said 4 of 15 substations are down as of 11:50 a.m. Monday.

According to Debra Shaw from Newberry Electric Cooperative, around 4000 people in the county are without power.

Newberry Electric Cooperative crews are currently working to restore the power, officials stated.

