Sumter County deputies launch murder investigation following fatal shooting

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced they have launched a murder investigation following a fatal shooting.

On Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting after 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Seminole Road and Cone Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were talking to witnesses and searching for evidence when they discovered a deceased male lying on the ground.

Deputies said they are continuing to search for leads as of Monday.

“Our investigators are actively continuing to collect evidence and pursue leads that will identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We will continue to pursue every lead with the help of our friends in the community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. Information can also be shared anonymously through CrimeStoppers at the website: www.p3tips.com, or by downloading and using the P3 app.

Deputies said you may remain anonymous, and you can earn a reward.

