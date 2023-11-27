Sumter County authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after hunters discover body wrapped in a tarp, coroner says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” after some hunters discovered a body wrapped in a tarp off a rural road Sunday morning, according to the coroner.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said the group of hunters made the discovery at around 10 A.M. about 30 feet off of Cimmaron Road, which is near the Pigsah and Rembert communities in the northwest part of the county.

Baker said this was along a well-worn hunting path that the hunters said they had not been down for several weeks.

The group of hunters saw some type of tarp, smelled something peculiar, pulled back the tarp and found what they believed to be a dead body, the Coroner’s Office said.

Law enforcement was called, and authorities confirmed that a dead body was wrapped in the tarp, Baker said. Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this time.

According to Coroner’s Office, the body is believed to have been wrapped in the tarp at that location for at least a week.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also responded, and called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to process the scene for forensic support, Baker said.

The Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains, and took the body to the morgue.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at MUSC in Charleston, and should provide more clarity, Baker said.

According to Baker, the road probably only has about a dozen house on it. It is a sparsely populated, wooded area, he said.

The body would have not have been visible from the road, he said, and could only be seen along the hunting path.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 803-436-2000, or the Coroner’s Office at 803-436-2111.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.