South Carolina officials host Winter Weather Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State officials hosted South Carolina’s 2023 Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

The event was hosted by major general Van McCarty, the South Carolina adjutant general, and South Carolina Emergency Management Division director Kim Stenson joined by representatives of the National Weather Service, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. State Fire and others.

Officials discussed the importance of taking time now to prepare for any potential severe weather in the upcoming winter season.

The event was held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center.

