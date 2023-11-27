SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina officials host Winter Weather Preparedness Week

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State officials hosted South Carolina’s 2023 Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

The event was hosted by major general Van McCarty, the South Carolina adjutant general, and South Carolina Emergency Management Division director Kim Stenson joined by representatives of the National Weather Service, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. State Fire and others.

Officials discussed the importance of taking time now to prepare for any potential severe weather in the upcoming winter season.

The event was held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Cayce Police Department reported a teenager was injured following a Saturday afternoon...
Cayce Police: 17-year-old hurt in Saturday afternoon shooting
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap

Latest News

Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Power outage
Widespread power outage reported in Newberry County
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start