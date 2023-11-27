SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDNR: Fatal Orangeburg County hunting incident determined accidental

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis via WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) determined a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot was accidental.

The hunting incident happened on Friday, Nov. 24, near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the SCDNR, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The SCDNR said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation...
1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Cayce Police Department reported a teenager was injured following a Saturday afternoon...
Cayce Police: 17-year-old hurt in Saturday afternoon shooting
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start
Rupert and 4 other large, male Doodles were dumped in Aiken, SC on someone’s property.
Furry Friends Friday: Rupert
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine briefly returns to our sky later this afternoon
Due to the state of the body’s decomposition, age, race and sex cannot be identified at this...
Sumter County authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after hunters discover body wrapped in a tarp, coroner says