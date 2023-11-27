Richland County deputies investigate assault at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating another assault at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they responded to the jail on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. where a 40-year-old male detainee had been attacked by multiple other detainees.

Initial reports said the detainee was attacked by one other detainee after the victim used the restroom. Immediately after, others joined in on the assault, according to RCSD.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the face, head, and arms.

