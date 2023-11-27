RCSD and Knights of Columbus donate winter coats to Sistercare and Toby’s Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced they alongside the Knights of Columbus Council 6892 of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Irmo donated over 100 winter coats to Sistercare and Toby’s Place.

During a press conference on Monday, RCSD and the Knights of Columbus turned in the coats to both organizations.

The coats donated included two dozen adult men’s and women’s coats and coats ranging in sizes from toddlers to teenagers.

Officials said this is the second year of collaboration.

“We are incredibly honored by the generosity and the long-standing partnership we have with the Knights of Columbus and this most thoughtful donation,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “These donations will help ensure that our women and children can stay warm this winter.”

Richland County deputies will distribute the donated coats.

Deputies said 100% of the money was collected by the parishioners of Our Lady of the Hills.

