RCSD: Fatal shooting of a man determined to be justified, no charges made

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man was determined to be justified.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Wynn Way where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. According to investigators, the man died at the scene.

Following the shooting a woman was detained.

On Monday, deputies said the woman shot the man in self-defense after he followed her to her residence and aggressively approached her. Deputies said the man then began swinging at her in an attempt to strike her.

Deputies said no charges will be made.

