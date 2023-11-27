RCSD: Fatal shooting of a man determined to be justified, no charges made

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man was determined to be justified.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Wynn Way where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. According to investigators, the man died at the scene.

Following the shooting a woman was detained.

On Monday, deputies said the woman shot the man in self-defense after he followed her to her residence and aggressively approached her. Deputies said the man then began swinging at her in an attempt to strike her.

Deputies said no charges will be made.

