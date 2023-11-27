Kershaw County coroner identifies man dead following car crash

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West identified a man who died following a car crash Sunday on I-20 Eastbound at Exit 87 in Elgin.

According to West, 72-year-old Martin L Tokay of Murrells Inlet was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West said Tokay and his wife were heading back home from the holidays. His wife was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry Medical Center, West stated.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MATT Team.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.