Kershaw County coroner identifies man dead following car crash

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West identified a man who died following a car crash Sunday on I-20 Eastbound at Exit 87 in Elgin.

According to West, 72-year-old Martin L Tokay of Murrells Inlet was the driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West said Tokay and his wife were heading back home from the holidays. His wife was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry Medical Center, West stated.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MATT Team.

