Furry Friends Friday: Rupert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rupert and 4 other large, male Doodles were dumped in Aiken, SC on someone’s property.

All were in-tact and under-socialized. Pawmetto Lifeline believes they were probably used for breeding and then discarded for an unknown reason. Rupert is the last Doodle left waiting on a forever home! These boys have not had an easy life and need time and patience to learn how to be a dog and receive love from humans. They have most likely never had a true family.

They were all sweet boys but just didn’t have the confidence or understanding about living alongside humans. Rupert and his brothers made so much progress over the last couple of months at Pawmetto Lifeline. Rupert is a very loving boy. He is a little shy at first but warms up fairly quickly.

He will come to you for pets and put his head in your hands. Rupert loves to carry his stuffed toys in his mouth and romp around the yard. He is very sweet and will even give you kisses on the face. Rupert has lots of energy and needs regular exercise, enrichment and playtime.

He is still learning how to harness his excitement and not jump up on people or be mouthy. Rupert is doing very well with all of his socialization and training with Pawmetto Lifeline staff and volunteers.

Pawmetto Lifeline is looking for a home for Rupert that has plenty of experience with building trust with large dogs. He really needs a family with lots of time and love to give.

Another dog in the home could be very beneficial! Rupert might do well with another dog that is very mellow and can help teach him how to be a family dog. He would also love a big, fenced yard to run around and explore! Doodle breeds do require regular grooming.

Pawmetto Lifeline is closed for adoptions this weekend. If you are interested in adopting Rupert, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

