FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine briefly returns to our sky later this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Even though we’re cloudy this morning, we’ll work back to a sky full of sunshine to start the work week.

First Alert Headlines

· A dry start to the work week.

· Frosty mornings on Wednesday and Thursday.

· Rain returns Friday and this weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! After having a round of rain pass through the Midlands to wrap up the weekend, we’ve got a dry start to the work week. Even though we’ve got cloudy skies this morning, they won’t last all day. Drier air filtering in will allow these thick clouds to get eaten away, giving us a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon!

A weak frontal boundary moving through the Midlands tonight will allow for some much colder air to reach our area. By Wednesday and Thursday morning, many of us will have to deal with a freeze! Temperatures those mornings will hang in the mid and upper-20s.

Once we get to Friday and the weekend, our weather pattern will turn unsettled again. A round of showers will return to the Midlands by Friday afternoon. These showers will stick with us all weekend, giving us some much-needed rain and some relief for our drought situation.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Slowly clearing to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees.

Tonight: Increasing clouds around Midnight, becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy. Lows in the low and mid-30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-60s.

