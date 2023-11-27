SkyView
Body found at shuttered Motel 6 in Lexington County identified

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An unidentified body found in a now-demolished Lexington County Motel 6 has been identified.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the body was found on Aug. 15 on the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive.

On Monday, Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher identified the body as Anthony Wayne McCullough, 49, of Columbia. The body was identified through DNA analysis and tips received from friends and a possible family member.

Fisher said McCullough had been dead in an abandoned room of the hotel for approximately two to three weeks before being discovered by a passerby searching for a friend.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and the final cause of death was determined to be a multi-drug overdose including methamphetamines and fentanyl.

“The homeless people were using the rooms to stay in, and it was bringing a lot of drug use and homelessness, and a lot of things were going on in the hotel. So, the fact that he had been in the hotel room close to a month before anybody found him was a big factor in them pushing to go and demolish the hotel,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the manner of death is ruled accidental.

The hotel has been permanently closed since March 1; however, it was demolished weeks after the body was discovered.

