Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

