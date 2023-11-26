FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to the Midlands this afternoon and evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cloud cover will increase, followed by a round of showers later today.

First Alert Headlines

· Rain returns to the Midlands.

· Cool and dry most of next week.

· Another round of rain arrives by next weekend.

First Alert Summary

After a dry start to the weekend, our next round of rain will arrive later today. First, you’ll notice the increase in cloud cover through the early afternoon. This will be followed by scattered showers across the Midlands.

These showers will last through the evening and into the first part of the night. The farther south you live, the better your chance is at getting some rain. After Midnight, we’ll be dry, with cloud cover beginning to decrease through sunrise.

For the most part, next week will be dry, with highs in the 50s and low-60s. By Friday and next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain, as we pick up another dose of showers across the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, followed by showers in the late-afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the low and mid-50s.

Tonight: Lingering showers through Midnight. Then, clearing skies. Lows in the low and mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

