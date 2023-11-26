SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to the Midlands this afternoon and evening

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cloud cover will increase, followed by a round of showers later today.

First Alert Headlines

· Rain returns to the Midlands.

· Cool and dry most of next week.

· Another round of rain arrives by next weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

After a dry start to the weekend, our next round of rain will arrive later today. First, you’ll notice the increase in cloud cover through the early afternoon. This will be followed by scattered showers across the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

These showers will last through the evening and into the first part of the night. The farther south you live, the better your chance is at getting some rain. After Midnight, we’ll be dry, with cloud cover beginning to decrease through sunrise.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

For the most part, next week will be dry, with highs in the 50s and low-60s. By Friday and next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain, as we pick up another dose of showers across the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, followed by showers in the late-afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the low and mid-50s.

Tonight: Lingering showers through Midnight. Then, clearing skies. Lows in the low and mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy in the morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Officials reported 3 women were injured following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub.
3 women injured following shooting at Richland County nightclub
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats Unversity of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds building with the chance for a few showers Sunday evening
PALMETTO BOWL
Going to the Palmetto Bowl? Here’s how you can prepare

Latest News

WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Saturday night, 11/25/23
WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Saturday morning, 11/25/23
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds building with the chance for a few showers Sunday evening
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Alert Weather, 11/24/23