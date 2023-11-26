SkyView
Cayce Police: 17-year-old hurt in Saturday afternoon shooting

The Cayce Police Department reported a teenager was injured following a Saturday afternoon...
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department reported a teenager was injured following a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lucas Street, which is off Frink Street. Investigators added a 17-year-old male was hurt but his injuries are non-life threatening.

A CPD spokesperson said the following about the incident:

“At this point in our ongoing investigation, we do not believe this shooting was a random act. The Cayce Police Department continues to investigate and follow up on every lead. CPD is looking for a dark blue, 4-door Honda Accord. The model of the car is late 1990s - early 2000s.

This vehicle is believed to be the vehicle that was driven to the incident location where the occupant(s) of the vehicle opened fire. 

 If you have any information, please reach out to the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456 or call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

