Awareness: From Trauma to Triumph, how Roderick Byers turned his grind on the gridiron to a mental health awareness book for children

This week, Billie Jean Shaw sits down with former NFL player Roderick Byers. A York County native, born in Football City, USA (Rock Hill), whose life was wrapped around football as early as he could remember. However, an unexpected injury during a practice as a Carolina Panther snatched away Byers’ lifelong dream to retire from the NFL. Byers said he entered a dark moment in his life. On Awareness, Byers explains how he’s been able to pull himself back into the light and how’s he using his story to encourage young boys and girls to take care of their mental health and tap into their emotions, through his children’s book, “Friends with the Monster.”

Roderick Byers takes us on the journey of his childhood when he first began to feel pressured to be successful. He describes how he was always “big” for his age, which oftentimes did not allow him to be a child, despite his age. He grew up putting his size and level of athleticism to good use as he became a star football player at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill and unpin graduation he played at Clemson University. At this point in his life, he was living out his dreams.

Roderick Byers continues his story on his success on the football field. He discusses his time as a player at Clemson University and as a Carolina Panther along with all the pressures that come along with playing on the turf. Byers goes into more depth about his mental health and the state of mind he was in when he could no longer rely on football. This is the moment Byers “monster” got the best of him.

Roderick Byers’ “monster” was made up of insecurity, depression, fear, and any other form of self-doubt. He was at a breaking point after football and had no one or anything to turn to but his faith. Through God and self-awareness of his emotions, Byers got on his journey to healing. He turned his story to a testimony for young children, encouraging them to take care of their mental health and recognize their feelings. He wrote a children’s book titled, Friends with the Monster.” Byers now spends his time speaking with the youth about his story. A story of survival, a story of trauma to triumph. To purchase a copy of Byers’ book or book him for speaking engagements, visit www.thecolorfulseeds.org.

