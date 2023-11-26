SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Depot Avenue Northeast in Salley to investigate a suspect armed with a shotgun.

MORE | 79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash

The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Responding deputies said they searched the area where they found the suspect walking with the firearm.

After finding the suspect, he refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away, deputies said.

Later during contact with the suspect, he put down the shotgun and placed one hand behind his back into his waistband where he continued to refuse commands from deputies, according to authorities.

After being struck with a beanbag round, the suspect pointed a handgun at deputies and fired, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

MORE | Victim ID’d in early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Aiken

After being taken into custody, deputies rendered aid until Aiken County emergency medical crews arrived.

The suspect was stable and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured.

This investigation is being handled by SLED.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Officials reported 3 women were injured following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub.
3 women injured following shooting at Richland County nightclub
Clemson Tigers play against South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday,...
Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Trump draws cheers in Nikki Haley’s backyard at Clemson-South Carolina game
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds building with the chance for a few showers Sunday evening

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.
Sunday morning earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
WIS
TROPICS: Almost to the finish line of the Atlantic Hurricane season
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain returns to the Midlands this afternoon and evening
WIS Sunday 7-8a recurring - Syncbak
Awareness: Test to Testimony: Former NFL Player shares story