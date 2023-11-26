1 man dead, 1 woman detained, following Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced deputies have launched an investigation after a man died following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 26, deputies were called to the 200 block of Wynn Way for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man died at the scene said investigators, and a woman had been detained. Authorities added the incident is isolated and doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.

At this time, detectives said the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information regarding the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

