University of South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson University Tigers, game preview

Game Preview

The Clemson University Tigers roar into Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2023 Palmetto Bowl. The two South Carolina universities will have their annual battle against each other, which dates to 1896.

It has been quite the roller coaster ride for the Gamecocks this season, but quarterback Spencer Rattler has the steady hand that has been guiding the ship. The Phoenix, Arizona native has amassed 3,074 yards through the air, 19 touchdowns, and thrown 7 interceptions, for a 68.9 quarterback rating ranking 36th in the NCAA.

It also seems that South Carolina has solved their rushing issues with the emergence of Summerville native, Mario Anderson. the tailback has been a much-needed explosive force South Carolina has leaned upon during the later parts of the season.

The true testament to the pure will of the Soda City team has been the way they have found ways to win despite a lackluster defense.

The Gamecocks defense ranks 8th in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and with an explosive Clemson offense, South Carolina will have their work cut out for them.

You can watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on by streaming on ESPN. You can also follow along here for live game updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.