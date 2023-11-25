SkyView
Nikki Haley holding Bluffton campaign event

Former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in the Lowcountry to hold a town hall.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in the Lowcountry to hold a town hall.

Haley served as South Carolina’s 116th governor from 2010 to 2016. She stepped down from her position as governor to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The former governor will be at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton campus for Monday’s town hall. The event will be held in the Recreation Center, located at 31 East Campus Drive.

The town hall will start at 2 p.m.

