Former Pres. Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend South Carolina’s biggest college football rivalry game on Saturday.

Trump plans to use the rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in the Palmetto State while potentially upstaging Republican rival Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, on her home turf, the Associated Press reported.

The game, known as the Palmetto Bowl, comes as Trump competes against Haley, among others, for the 2024 Republican nomination. Haley, who also served as Trump’s first United Nations ambassador, is among a handful of contenders competing for a distant second place to the current GOP front-runner.

Trump’s campaign has not detailed his itinerary. But if his visit is similar to his trip to Ames, Iowa for the Iowa State-Iowa game, he will visit pregame parties, perhaps stop by a fraternity house and then join 80,000-plus at Williams-Brice Stadium.

As tens of thousands of Gamecock and Tiger fans gathered around the stadium on Saturday afternoon, more than a half-dozen electronic billboards around the capital city of Columbia boasted a message noting Trump’s 2020 election loss and his pending legal cases: “You lost. You’re guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald.” Some vendors around the venue, meanwhile, hawked Trump-related merchandise, including “Trump 2020″ flags, from the previous election cycle.

Hours before kickoff, Trump’s campaign announced that he had been endorsed by “more South Carolina legislators than all opposing candidates combined,” including new backing from six state lawmakers who had previously supported U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, before the South Carolinian ended his presidential bid earlier this month.

“We do it bigtime in the South,” said Brandon Beach, a Georgia state senator and top Trump supporter who traveled with him in September for the game in Ames. “President Trump knows he can connect with people, and they are going to connect with him.”

Haley is a member of Clemson’s board of trustees and an avid Clemson sports fan, but her campaign has not said whether she will attend the game. Asked about the coming primary matchup with Trump on her home turf, spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas called Haley “the only candidate with momentum” and referenced her previous come-from-behind victories in legislative and gubernatorial contests.

The annual Clemson-South Carolina matchup is the hottest ticket in South Carolina’s college football realm. Clemson, the all-time leader in the series, is angling to avenge last season’s 31-30 loss, which kept the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. According to the University of South Carolina, the stadium capacity for Saturday’s game is 77,559.

This year’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Columbia home of the University of South Carolina’s Gamecocks. The Clemson Tigers (7-4) are coming off a win over North Carolina. With last week’s victory over Kentucky, South Carolina (5-6) will be facing their in-state rival with bowl eligibility on the line.

Earlier this week, Clemson University’s head football coach said he’s not concerned about the former president’s plans to attend the annual matchup.

“I don’t care who comes to the game,” Dabo Swinney told reporters Tuesday. “I just care about who’s playing in the game. Unless [USC Head Football Coach Shane Beamer]’s gonna put them in and throw them a halfback pass, or something, I ain’t worried about who’s at the game. " just want to win it and focus on who’s playing.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.