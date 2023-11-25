FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Kicking off the weekend dry, cooler and breezy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Breezy at times and cooler across the Midlands for the start of the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

A tad cooler this weekend.

Rain return for some of us by Sunday night.

Staying dry most of next week.

More rain next weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Saturday! Most of this weekend will be dry. Today, cloud cover will briefly increase, leaving us partly cloudy. We’ll have a breeze to deal with at times and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the upper-50s.

WIS (WIS)

After clearing out our sky tonight, cloud cover will increase tomorrow thanks to another disturbance passing through the Midlands. By tomorrow night, a few showers will arrive, bringing us some rain to wrap up the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

For the most part, next week will be dry, with seasonable highs in the 50s and low-60s. By next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain, as we pick up another dose of showers across the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, before briefly clearing out after Midnight. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds after lunchtime, followed by a few showers in the evening. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Tuesday: A few clouds. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-50s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.