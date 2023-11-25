SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Kicking off the weekend dry, cooler and breezy

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Breezy at times and cooler across the Midlands for the start of the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • A tad cooler this weekend.
  • Rain return for some of us by Sunday night.
  • Staying dry most of next week.
  • More rain next weekend.
First Alert Summary

Happy Saturday! Most of this weekend will be dry. Today, cloud cover will briefly increase, leaving us partly cloudy. We’ll have a breeze to deal with at times and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the upper-50s.

After clearing out our sky tonight, cloud cover will increase tomorrow thanks to another disturbance passing through the Midlands. By tomorrow night, a few showers will arrive, bringing us some rain to wrap up the weekend.

For the most part, next week will be dry, with seasonable highs in the 50s and low-60s. By next weekend, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain, as we pick up another dose of showers across the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, before briefly clearing out after Midnight. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds after lunchtime, followed by a few showers in the evening. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.

Tuesday: A few clouds. Cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid and upper-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

