3 women injured following shooting at Richland County nightclub

Officials reported 3 women were injured following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub.
Officials reported 3 women were injured following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials reported 3 women were injured following a shooting at a Richland County nightclub.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported shortly after Midnight Saturday morning, deputies were called to Club Lavish located at 7950 Bluff Road, when they arrived, they saw an unconscious woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in her torso.

Investigators added there were two other women who also sustained gunshot wounds as well. Deputies and paramedics provided aid to all three victims and they were transported to a hospital where they appeared to be in stable condition.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident and if you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

