SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
SCDNR: Child accidentally shot following hunting incident in Orangeburg County
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a fugitive who ran away from officers in...
Forest Acres fugitive found and captured in North Carolina
PALMETTO BOWL
Going to the Palmetto Bowl? Here’s how you can prepare
A new café that opened up in Downtown Columbia Tuesday morning hopes to help those who are...
New Café in Columbia hopes to lend a helping hand through employment
Residents in the Town of Irmo gathered at the Lexington County Administration Building...
Lexington Elections Committee holds hearing on Town of Irmo Council Woman Phyllis Coleman

Latest News

Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
6-year-old accidentaly shot in hunting accident
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local businesses prepare for busy shopping weekend
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local tree farms prepare for Christmas