South Carolina Rivalry week - Prepping for the Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Bowl is an exciting time for football fans here in the Midlands as the South Carolina Gamecocks close out the season against the in-state rival Clemson Tigers.

Fans and visitors from all over are back in Columbia to witness one of the most historic rivalries in all of college football.

Richie Cook, a Carolina fan said “Clemson Fans show out but Carolina show out a little more. It’s always a good time and it gets a little crazy down by the stadium.”

The Palmetto Bowl has been played every year since 1909 except the 2020 COVID-19 season, and Clemson leads the all-time series 72-43-4.

The Gamecocks ended their longest losing streak in series history last season. The Gameday Parking lots are set to open at 1:30. Gates to the stadium will open at 6 pm.

Some fans even rolled into the capitol city with their RV’s arriving a day early.

“Well you can see we have the tent and we get all the RV’s positioned, there’s a lot of running around, people forgetting things back and forth for cookers, for golf carts, and all that kind of stuff but we do it because we love these guys. We want them to come and see us when we play them and we go up there to see them every year,” said Brian Messerschmidt, a Gamecock Tailgater for over 30 years.

“It’s a beautiful thing. We’ve been doing this for almost over 30 years now back and forth. It don’t get any better,” said Amos Green, a Clemson Tiger tailgater.

Before the big game, fans were out at local businesses like Todd and Moore to grab gear and other merchandise.

”Well for the football games especially the Carolina- Clemson games bring a lot of people into town so there’s a lot of activity. A lot of the customers, our store is one of their favorite stops before they go to the game and we have a lot of Carolina and Clemson merchandise that they can stock up on to get ready for the game.

In general, we just have a lot more customers in the store for a lot of activity after Thanksgiving and right after the game,” said Tim Robertson, General Manager of Todd and Moore.

Fans and visitors are excited and fired up for what is expected to be a great game for both Carolina and Clemson fans. Kickoff for the game is set for a little after 7:30 pm.

