Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Volunteer Opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mission of Harvest Hope Food Bank wouldn’t become reality day in and day out without the help of hundreds of volunteers showing up daily to help those in need.

From sorting, organizing, packing, and delivering food to South Carolinians in need, there are many jobs to be filled by volunteers. CEO Erinn Rowe explains the need extends year-round beyond the holiday season. Visit harvesthope.org to sign up.

