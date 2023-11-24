Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - How It Works

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope Food Bank serves more than 25 million pounds of food to South Carolinians in need across 20 counties.

CEO Erinn Rowe says funds are allocated to make sure the food bank stretches each dollar as much as possible. The organization is also constantly evaluating areas of need to make sure resources are allocated properly. The huge undertaking wouldn’t be possible without the help of 200 to 300 volunteers to help rescue, process, and deliver food to hungry neighbors. Visit harvesthope.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.