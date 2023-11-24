Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Feeding Neighbors In Need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope Food Bank is the largest food bank in SC.

The organization serves more than 25 million pounds of food to neighbors in need each year. CEO Erinn Rowe walks us through the highly organized operation from food rescue to delivery across 20 SC counties. Visit harvesthope.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

