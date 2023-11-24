SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Feeding Neighbors In Need

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope Food Bank is the largest food bank in SC.

The organization serves more than 25 million pounds of food to neighbors in need each year. CEO Erinn Rowe walks us through the highly organized operation from food rescue to delivery across 20 SC counties. Visit harvesthope.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a fugitive who ran away from officers in...
Forest Acres fugitive found and captured in North Carolina
A new café that opened up in Downtown Columbia Tuesday morning hopes to help those who are...
New Café in Columbia hopes to lend a helping hand through employment
Residents in the Town of Irmo gathered at the Lexington County Administration Building...
Lexington Elections Committee holds hearing on Town of Irmo Council Woman Phyllis Coleman
A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Changes Coming to On-Site Emergency Food Pantry
Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Changes Coming to On-Site Emergency Food Pantry
Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Volunteer Opportunities
Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Volunteer Opportunities
Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - How It Works
Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - How It Works
Soda City Living: Madeline and Sierra Try a Thanksgiving Sandwich
Soda City Living: Madeline and Sierra Try a Thanksgiving Sandwich