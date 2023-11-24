Soda City Living: Harvest Hope Food Bank - Changes Coming to On-Site Emergency Food Pantry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope Food Bank is the largest food bank in the state with locations in Columbia, Greenville, and Florence.

At the Midlands location, Harvest Hope has an on-site emergency food pantry for families who need fresh produce and groceries. CEO Erinn Rowe explains there are changes coming to the emergency food pantry to create a dignified shopping experience for those in need. Visit harvesthope.org to learn about volunteer opportunities.

