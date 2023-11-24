Shandon neighborhood kicks off Turkey Trot and Burn 5k

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A neighborhood in Columbia burnt off calories gained during Thanksgiving for a good cause.

Community members came together for the annual Shandon Turkey Trot and Burn 5k.

Runners took off near the Craft and Draft the day after Thanksgiving and ran dressed up as turkeys.

Event organizers said proceeds gained will be used to provide improvements in the historical neighborhood.

The race was managed by GRIT Endurance, LLC.

The finish line was at the place where runners started. An award ceremony was conducted after the race.

